CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.99. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

