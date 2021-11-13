Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cintas by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $438.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.17 and its 200-day moving average is $386.12. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

