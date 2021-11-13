Cinedigm (CIDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.49. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

