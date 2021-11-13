CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.72.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

