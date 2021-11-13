Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $89.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.