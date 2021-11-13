Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KDNY stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

