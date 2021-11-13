Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce sales of $43.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.53 billion and the highest is $45.01 billion. Chevron reported sales of $25.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $155.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.54 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 479,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 34.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $19,049,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,833 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.