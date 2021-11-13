Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTTR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.