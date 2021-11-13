Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,755 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of First Merchants worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FRME opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

