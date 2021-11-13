Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,774 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BANF opened at $67.63 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.