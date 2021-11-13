Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.15 and a twelve month high of $183.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

