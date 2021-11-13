Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 52,228 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Celsius worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

