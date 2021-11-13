Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,023 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $342.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.53 and its 200 day moving average is $336.12.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

