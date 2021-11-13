Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) versus Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Critical Review

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brilliant Earth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is more favorable than Brilliant Earth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 30.69% 24.90% 21.24% Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Brilliant Earth Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.50 $12.81 million $0.42 7.67 Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

