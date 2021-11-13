CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$131.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.