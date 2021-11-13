CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. CGI has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CGI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

