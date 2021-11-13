CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,877 shares of company stock worth $9,684,695 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

NYSE:CF opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

