Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

