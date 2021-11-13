Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

IPSC stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a current ratio of 18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,820,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,320,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.