Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Century Communities worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.