Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Acquires 234 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 283 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £149.99 ($195.96).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 65.92 ($0.86) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.64. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

