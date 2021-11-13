Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 8,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

