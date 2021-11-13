Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 2,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

