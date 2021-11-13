Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Celsius stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. Celsius has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

