Celo (CELO) Price Tops $5.84

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $5.84 or 0.00009077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $39.49 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

