Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cellectis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 159,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $480.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.