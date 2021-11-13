CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 108,668.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,396,000 after buying an additional 422,876 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $3,975,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 503.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 81,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

