CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

