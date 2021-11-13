Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Cboe Global Markets worth $103,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $19,975,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

