Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.10

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $296.10 and last traded at $289.55, with a volume of 78075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

