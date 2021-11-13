Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY remained flat at $$4.62 on Monday. 4,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

