CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

