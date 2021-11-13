Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

CBIO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

