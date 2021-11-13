Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.
CBIO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.55.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
