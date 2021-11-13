Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,039,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

