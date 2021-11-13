Castle Market Capitalization Reaches $18,823.42 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,823.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.85 or 0.00352007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

