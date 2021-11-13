Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SAVA traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. 2,483,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

