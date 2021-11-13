Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

