Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Insiders sold a total of 147,974 shares of company stock worth $2,207,045 over the last three months.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

