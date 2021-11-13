Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,086,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Carrier Global by 114.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

