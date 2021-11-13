Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

