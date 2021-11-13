Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

