Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of CSII opened at $27.20 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

