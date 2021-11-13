Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$176.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$6.19.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

