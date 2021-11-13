Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 3,767,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,197. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

