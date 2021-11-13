Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 688,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,604. Capri has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

