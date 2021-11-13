Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,396. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $317.67 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

