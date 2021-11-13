Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

