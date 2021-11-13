Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

ACAD stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

