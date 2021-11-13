Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $699.24.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.