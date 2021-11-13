Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 381,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

